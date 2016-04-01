Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 1, 2016
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney channeled a mod look, selecting a bright orange Akris knit dress that she styled with a white top-handle purse and floral-print knee-high Altuzarra boots.
-
April 1, 2016
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington packed on the florals for the Los Angeles premiere of Confirmation, gracing the red carpet in a garden party-ready Dolce & Gabbana dress that she styled with a floral-embellished Dolce & Gabbana box clutch and black strappy sandals.
-
April 1, 2016
3. Zendaya
Zendaya blended sweet and sexy at the Confirmation premiere in a strapless multi-colored grid Rani Zakhem bustier with a matching ruffled evening skirt. A diamond bracelet and pastel pink pumps completed her look.
-
April 1, 2016
4. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst was picture-perfect on the set of Lorraine in a sweet lilac-and-plum lace midi dress, complete with a fuchsia lip and ladylike nude pumps.
-
April 1, 2016
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts celebrated the Imagine Vince Camuto launch, elevating a pair of crop kick flares by Mother with a sweetly ruffled lavender Asos blouse and classic black pumps.
April 1, 20161 of 5
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney channeled a mod look, selecting a bright orange Akris knit dress that she styled with a white top-handle purse and floral-print knee-high Altuzarra boots.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM