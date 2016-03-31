Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2016
1. Emily Blunt
Expectant mom Emily Blunt was completely radiant at The Huntsman Winter’s War photocall in top-to-toe chic neutrals—she layered a slate gray coat over a taupe knit Narciso Rodriguez dress that hugged her growing bump. She finished with layers of necklaces and nude strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
March 31, 2016
2. Riley Keough
Riley Keough stunned at the premiere of The Girlfriend Experience in an off-shoulder beige crepe Dior dress and nude pumps, slightly hardening her chic look with a vampy lip and a black Dior clutch.
-
March 31, 2016
3. Charlize Theron
At The Huntsman Winter’s War photocall in Milan, Charlize Theron tempered the sweetness of her flouncy mini skirt with a no-nonsense neutral button-down (with the sleeves haphazardly rolled up) and killer lace-up sandals.
-
March 31, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo
For a visit to Shanghai, Olivia Palermo edged up her elegant cream tie-neck blouse with a studded leather mini and black booties.
-
March 31, 2016
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba redefined business casual at an Honest Co. event when she elevated a pair of slightly distressed gray skinnies with a striped button-down, a crisp white blazer, and bright orange booties for a nice dose of color.
