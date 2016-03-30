Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 30, 2016
1. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron fused edge and professionalism at The Huntsman & The Ice Queen photocall in a tough button-front leather Reformation mini skirt that she elevated with a white lace top, a sleek tux blazer, Anita Ko earrings, and cool open-toe booties.
-
March 30, 2016
2. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek was picture perfect while out and about on the streets of Los Angeles. She wore a black zip-up lace Gucci dress (identifiable by its sporty green-and-red striped band across the bodice), complete with a structured shoulder bag and strapy buckled heels.
-
March 30, 2016
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner brought the hoodie trend from the runway to real life, styling a navy one with a frayed denim The Life of Pablo jacket, leather leggings, a furry purse, and black Sandro boots.
-
March 30, 2016
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was spotted in New York City in a playful polka-dot Bassike top with black skinnies that she topped with a pretty blush Brock Collection coat, a tasseled Rebecca Minkoff satchel, and white menswear-inspired lace-ups.
-
March 30, 2016
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts continued the ‘70s style streak with a pair of flared Joe’s jeans that she styled with a Bardot striped cutaway top, a chain-strap cross-body bag, and lipstick red Stuart Weitzman sandals.
March 30, 20161 of 5
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron fused edge and professionalism at The Huntsman & The Ice Queen photocall in a tough button-front leather Reformation mini skirt that she elevated with a white lace top, a sleek tux blazer, Anita Ko earrings, and cool open-toe booties.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM