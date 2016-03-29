Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 29, 2016
1. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell was a complete #girlboss at The Boss premiere in a fearlessly deep-V lavender lace Reem Acra cocktail dress that she styled with mirrored pumps.
-
March 29, 2016
2. Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy was a vision at The Boss premiere, gracing the red carpet in an ivory knotted blouse that she coupled with a sweeping pleated skirt. The finishing touches? A fuchsia lip and a studded white clutch.
-
March 29, 2016
3. Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad signed copies of her new book Lauren Conrad Celebrate in a ruffled polka dot top that she tucked into a sleek black asymmetric wrap skirt, complete with black Schutz sandals.
-
March 29, 2016
4. Rihanna
Rihanna epitomized the Gucci girl and tapped her arty-intellectual-sporty side in a green duchesse silk embroidered jacket with fur cuffs and matching green jersey embroidered flared trousers, both by Gucci, and white booties.
-
March 29, 2016
5. Taylor Swift
For a night out, Taylor Swift was snapped in a wrapped LWD, giving it a ‘70s-inspired spin with a draped camel coat, a chain-strap top-handle purse, and chunky suede platform sandals.
