Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 28, 2016
1. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift hit Lady Gaga’s 30th birthday bash in the chicest way possible, partying it up in relaxed sequined black Juliette Hogan separates (that created the illusion of a jumpsuit) with black open-toe pumps.
-
March 28, 2016
2. Kate Hudson
For Lady Gaga’s 30th birthday party, Kate Hudson took the plunge in a deep-V little black number with a long sheer overlay, styling it with a neutral trench, a Lee Savage clutch, and peep-toe Giuseppe Zanotti platforms.
-
March 28, 2016
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence gave her street style a preppy spin by topping her white tee and dark skinnies with a sharp navy blazer, a structured shoulder bag, and lace-up heeled booties. The finishing touch? Clear shades and a delicate body chain.
-
March 28, 2016
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner bared her midriff (as she’s wont to do) in a cropped off-the-shoulder button-down top and distressed boyfriend jeans, styling the combo with a pearl-studded choker, a gray Balenciaga purse, and metallic silver strappy sandals.
-
March 28, 2016
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba did menswear right, integrating the look into her street style with a long crisp shirtdress, a navy wide-brim hat, a sleek cross-body purse, and cool two-tone brogues.
