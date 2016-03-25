Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 25, 2016
1. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde got a jumpstart on advocating for Earth Month, stepping out in a delicate white lace design from the H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection, toughening it up with a black leather moto jacket, graphic shades, and chunky Brian Atwood platform sandals.
-
March 25, 2016
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner celebrated the Kendall + Kylie Collection at Nordstrom in head-to-toe Kendall + Kylie—a black-and-white gingham-print twisted crop top with a pair of matching high-waist pants and sculptural black mules.
-
March 25, 2016
3. Jaime King
Jaime King launched her debut ColourPop Cosmetics collection with lots of color, naturally. She wore a vibrant printed off-shoulder ruffled number that she styled with a cobalt blue satin clutch and metallic silver Sophia Webster sandals.
-
March 25, 2016
4. Amy Adams
Amy Adams paid a visit to the set of Live! with Kelly and Michael in pretty spring-ready attire, featuring a pastel floral-print dress styled with a long crisp white duster and two-tone sandals.
-
March 25, 2016
5. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka celebrated the opening of a Fendi flagship in Beverly Hills, in which she wore a color-block, leather-paneled Fendi skirt set with an olive-and-white shirt, and strappy blue sandals.
