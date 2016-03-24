Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 24, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo made a date night out of the Miles Ahead screening, arriving with hubby Johannes Huebl in a gauzy black blouse and black coated jeans that she styled with an eagle-embroidered Topshop bomber jacket casually draped over her shoulders, a burgundy croc Birkin, and floral smoking slippers.
March 24, 2016
2. Allison Williams
Allison Williams gave a wave on the set of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in a white crochet embroidered Derek Lam dress with statement button detailing and a pretty scalloped hem. The finishing touch? Drop earrings and black suede Paul Andrew pumps with a lacquer red sculptural heel.
March 24, 2016
3. Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie celebrated the launch of a new bohemian line Doen in one of the brand’s breezy designs—an embroidered sheer georgette handkerchief dress that she hardened with black strappy sandals.
March 24, 2016
4. Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey sizzled at her party following her performance at the O2 Arena in London, swapping her sexy beaded cut-out bodysuit for a red-hot one-shoulder caped gown.
March 24, 2016
5. Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough paid a visit to Lord & Taylor and wore a snug pale pink dress with cut-outs (aka a huge spring trend) at each shoulder, complete with nude pumps.
