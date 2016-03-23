Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 23, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner piled on the glam for the Estee Edit launch at Sephora in a midriff- and cleavage-baring crop top and high-waist black pants, styling the set with layers of ‘90s-inspired chokers and metallic silver Gianvito Rossi pumps.
March 23, 2016
2. Amy Adams
Amy Adams was a vision at the London premiere of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice in a bespoke turquoise strapless Antonio Berardi peplum gown that she accessorized with jewelry by Graziela Gems and Nigaam, and metallic Jimmy Choo platforms.
March 23, 2016
3. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen channeled her inner bohemian at the I Saw the Light premiere in a breezy red silk feather-embroidered Emilio Pucci dress with matching red Paul Andrew pumps.
March 23, 2016
4. Claire Danes
Claire Danes attended the opening night of Dry Powder in a deep forest green Narciso Rodriguez scuba dress that fit her like a glove. The finishing touches? Eva Fehren jewelry and metallic strappy sandals.
March 23, 2016
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo gave the Canadian tux a very chic, very OP spin at the Kate Spade New York home pop-up event, casually tucking a slouchy light-wash chambray shirt into a pair of slightly distressed skinnies, and styling the combo with an embroidered jacket draped over her shoulders, a Kate Spade New York statement cuff, a beaded Kate Spade box clutch, and nude suede ankle-strap pumps.
