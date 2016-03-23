Olivia Palermo gave the Canadian tux a very chic, very OP spin at the Kate Spade New York home pop-up event, casually tucking a slouchy light-wash chambray shirt into a pair of slightly distressed skinnies, and styling the combo with an embroidered jacket draped over her shoulders, a Kate Spade New York statement cuff, a beaded Kate Spade box clutch, and nude suede ankle-strap pumps.