Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 22, 2016
1. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts embraced one spring’s biggest trends—ruffles—at the screening of Demolition, selecting a pretty icy blue Valentino ruffled gown lined with a contrasting black piping that anchored the dress’s delicacy.
-
March 22, 2016
2. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan was spotted at the premiere of Hulu’s The Path in a ruched satin champagne dress dramatically printed with oversize polka dots. She accessorized with gold hoops and neutral accessories.
-
March 22, 2016
3. Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama arrived at the state dinner at Cuba’s Palace of the Revolution in cool-girl florals (a fall trend!), opting for an embroidered Naeem Khan LBD with patent black pumps for the occasion.
-
March 22, 2016
4. Brie Larson
Brie Larson was all smiles at the press conference for Room in Tokyo in a colorful floral-embroidered Valentino LBD with delicate black sandals.
-
March 22, 2016
5. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a black-and-white printed Roland Mouret number that she styled with an oversize navy blazer, shades, and classic black pumps.
