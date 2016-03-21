Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 21, 2016
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham accepted the Award of Courage at the 2016 amfAR Hong Kong Gala in one of her own designs—a checked houndstooth bustier top with teeny-tiny peekaboo cut-outs and a matching wrap skirt with a frayed hem, complete with classic black pumps.
-
March 21, 2016
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson showed off her hard-earned abs at the Fashion Los Angeles 2016 Awards in a black-and-white color-block bandeau and high-waist faux-wrap pants by August Getty Atelier, styling with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and a Lee Savage box clutch.
-
March 21, 2016
3. Amy Adams
Amy Adams wowed at the Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere in a slinky plunge-neck Tom Ford peplum gown with velvet accents.
-
March 21, 2016
4. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley graced the 2016 Jameson Empire Film Awards in a navy beaded fringed midi-length dress that hugged her every curve, complete with embellished ankle-strap pumps.
-
March 21, 2016
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez traded her usual sexy, sexy-baring looks for something unexpectedly demure for the 2016 Fashion Los Angeles Awards, opting for an elegant ivory tie-neck midi-length Ermanno Scervino dress that she accessorized with jewelry by EFFY and Graziela Gems, an embellished clutch, and optic white pumps.
