Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 18, 2016
1. Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge is the queen of monochromatism, stepping out to open a new EACH Charity Shop in a slate blue tweed M Missoni coat layered over a cornflower blue dress and styled with navy suede accessories.
-
March 18, 2016
2. Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny graced the 7th Annual Art Production Fund Gala in a too-pretty purple-pink-aquamarine tulle tiered Gucci gown with sequin pailette embroidered trompe l'oeil straps and a beaded evil eye pin, complete with a purple plexiglass clutch.
-
March 18, 2016
3. Kate Mara
Kate Mara embraced the sheer trend and dined out in a see-through black top, but she toned down the raciness with a sharp black blazer, a rose-printed skirt, and strappy sandals.
-
March 18, 2016
4. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid celebrated the launch of the Joe’s Jeans 2016 campaign in a silky black cami tucked into a pair of black skinnies. The finishing touches? A chain metal choker and patent black pumps.
-
March 18, 2016
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was snapped leaving a press conference on her new store in Hong Kong in a black knit and a midi-length skirt, complete with her signature oversize shades, a long cross-body, and black pumps.
March 18, 20161 of 5
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge is the queen of monochromatism, stepping out to open a new EACH Charity Shop in a slate blue tweed M Missoni coat layered over a cornflower blue dress and styled with navy suede accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM