Look of the Day
-
March 17, 2016
1. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner gave us a lesson in power dressing at the Mamarazzi event, in which she shrugged a sharp black blazer over a curve-hugging, high-slit LBD, complete with classic black pumps.
-
March 17, 2016
2. Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama delivered a keynote speech about her Let Girls Learn initiative at SXSW in a custom pinstriped 3.1 Phillip Lim number that she styled with saddle suede Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
March 17, 2016
3. Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko was a vision at the Bulgari cocktail event at Baselworld 2016 in a pretty embroidered Temperley London organza dress, accessorizing with Bulgari diamonds, naturally, a python clutch, and black pumps.
-
March 17, 2016
4. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum appeared on the Lorraine TV show in London in a sheer-paneled LBD that showed off her svelte supermodel figure. Her shoe of choice? Black strappy sandals.
-
March 17, 2016
5. Karolina Kurkova
Karolina Kurkova played with prints at Amazon’s Style Code Live event in a shoulder-cut-out polka-dot Temperley London design that she styled with jewelry by Fallon and Jennifer Fisher, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
