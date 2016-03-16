Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 16, 2016
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow created the illusion of a jumpsuit at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's Power Stylists Dinner in a pale pink turtleneck honeycomb Emilia Wickstead bodysuit that she styled with a pair of matching high-waist flares.
-
March 16, 2016
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was a darling at the 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles presentation of Scandal in a hand-knitted Yelets lace Ulyana Sergeenko Couture creation, complete with minimalist sandals.
-
March 16, 2016
3. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan stunned at The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Stylists Dinner in an exquisite black lace paneled Elie Saab midi dress (sweetly trimmed with teeny-tiny ruffles), accessorizing with a gold Jimmy Choo box clutch and black tasseled Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
March 16, 2016
4. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne brought her cool signature model off-duty style to the red carpet, hitting Dita Von Teese’s Crazy Show in a navy button-down shirt with a black moto jacket that she left open to reveal a sheer black layer underneath. She styled her layers with black skinnies and suede booties.
-
March 16, 2016
5. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson played with prints and color at The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Stylists Dinner with a tie-neck mixed-print pleated dress, carrying the yellow over to her color-blocked purse and finishing with metallic Jimmy Choo pumps.
