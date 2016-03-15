Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 15, 2016
1. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley channeled her onscreen character Tris and hit the red carpet at the Allegiant premiere in a badass long-sleeve sequin-embroidered black Elie Saab jumpsuit with Casadei pumps.
-
March 15, 2016
2. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts shimmered at the Allegiant premiere in an exquisite silver beaded crochet embroidered top and a black beaded crochet skirt, both by Derek Lam, styling them with a Lee Savage clutch, Solange Azagury-Partridge jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
March 15, 2016
3. Zoe Kravitz
Leave it to Zoe Kravitz to take a fashion risk—she turned heads at the Allegiant premiere in a completely see-through netted, fringed Valentino dress that revealed a black bodysuit underneath.
-
March 15, 2016
4. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o, the queen of monochrome, struck again for her appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers in a bandeau, sweeping pleated pants, and an oversize blazer—all by Balmain, all washed in a fiery shade of orangey-red.
-
March 15, 2016
5. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning celebrated the launch of the Rodarte and & Other Stories collaboration in pieces from the collection—an LBD trimmed with lace and studded with rhinestones, complete with glittery metallic sandals.
