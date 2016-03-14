Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 14, 2016
1. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington landed in Austin, Texas to host a panel at SXSW with InStyle’s Ariel Foxman to talk about all thing social media, and she wore a pretty bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana LBD styled with a black ladylike Ferragamo shoulder bag and killer strappy Louboutins.
March 14, 2016
2. Emma Roberts
At the 33rd Annual Paleyfest Scream Queens premiere, Emma Roberts gave her flirty printed Thakoon crop top a neat dose of contemporary-cool with sleek black Atea Oceanie culottes, an Anya Hindmarch clutch, and bright red satin Charlotte Olympia platforms.
March 14, 2016
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen continued her stellar maternity streak with an appearance on the set of Extra, in which she dressed her bump in an ivory L’Agence blouse (left unbuttoned to scandalously reveal her black lace bra underneath) with a high-waist, high-slit maxi skirt and strappy black sandals.
March 14, 2016
4. Zendaya
Zendaya hit the Nickelodeon’s 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards in a printed corseted Ulyana Sergeenko number, complete with a black choker and embellished sandals.
March 14, 2016
5. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland got sporty for Nickelodeon’s 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards with a pink silk-blend Hilfiger Collection bomber and matching shorts. She elevated the athletic set with a white tee and platform ankle-strap heels.
