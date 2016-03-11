Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 11, 2016
1. Michelle Obama
Leave it to the ever-stylish First Lady Michelle Obama to turn to fashion to make a political statement. At the US-Canada State Dinner, she greeted the Canadian Prime Minister in a stunning strapless printed gown by one of her faves—Canadian designer Jason Wu.
-
March 11, 2016
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner was red-hot at the Palazzo Fendi and Zuma Inauguration in a fiery high-neck Fendi romper that she playfully styled with fluffy baby blue stole and simple black sandals.
-
March 11, 2016
3. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o embraced her inner arty intellectual in a teal snake-printed Gucci blouse and a matching pleated skirt with a beaded lip applique. The finishing touch? Cotton candy pink pumps.
-
March 11, 2016
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is already a fan of the Rodarte x & Other Stories collab (out in stores March 17), choosing to step out in Paris in a plunging, high-slit sequined dress with a shearling jacket from the collection, and strappy black sandals.
-
March 11, 2016
5. Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson was spring-ready at the Daredevil season two premiere in a black floral-embroidered Suno dress and embellished Louise et Cie pumps.
