Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 10, 2016
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was spring-ready at the launch of The Honest Company’s Paris Diaper Collection in a custom silver lace Brock Collection dress, adding a futuristic edge with silver mirrored Manolo Blahnik pumps.
-
March 10, 2016
2. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander upped the glam for the Louis Vuitton post-fashion show dinner in top-to-toe LV, dressing up a crisp button-down and tailored pants with a fluffy white cape, a mixed-print chain-strap purse, and embellished sandals.
-
March 10, 2016
3. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez also swapped the front row for a seat at the Louis Vuitton dinner party, opting for a sophisticated (yet sexy) strappy black Vionnet gown with a gauzy sheer overlay, complete with Soebedar 'Shania' Black Mesh Pumps.
-
March 10, 2016
4. Chloe Sevigny
The eternally hip cool-girl Chloe Sevigny sat front row at the Miu Miu fall/winter 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week in a Miu Miu look that felt like a quirky twist on preppy—a white lace button-down tucked into a black pencil skirt that was styled with a clean gray coat, a chain-strap cross-body, knee-high socks, and chunky lace-ups.
-
March 10, 2016
5. Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge’s off-duty style is just as strong as her runway presence—she was snapped in New York in an ivory boxy cropped knit and J Brand leather skinnies that she finished with a playful belt knotted at the waist, a ladylike top-handle purse, and tasseled booties.
