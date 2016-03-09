Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 9, 2016
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker brought her usual sartorial charm to the red carpet at the Academy of the Arts Lifetime Achievement Awards, piling on the shine in a shimmery gunmetal ruched Lanvin dress, Eva Fehren jewelry, and metallic gold SJP booties, and then grounding it with a sleek satin-lapel Saint Laurent blazer and a forest green Mansur Gavriel clutch.
-
March 9, 2016
2. Emma Watson
As the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Emma Watson was on-hand to celebrate International Women’s Day, and she did it in the chicest way possible—a belted neutral draped Narciso Rodriguez design that she styled with ankle-strap pumps and jewelry by Ileana Makri and John Hardy.
-
March 9, 2016
3. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss was a siren at the L’Oreal Paris Red Obsession Party, sticking to the color theme in a sexy cut-out Rosie Assoulin number, complete with a red glittery Anya Hindmarch clutch and embellished criss-cross pumps.
-
March 9, 2016
4. Alicia Vikander
No surprise here: Alicia Vikander sat front row at the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week. What was surprising, though—her structured menswear-inspired LV layers (complete with brogues) that felt like a slight departure from her usual ladylike aesthetic.
-
March 9, 2016
5. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning hit the Paris Fashion Week circuit and took a front row seat at Valentino in an embroidered black sheer lace Valentino number that she styled with an embellished purse and cornflower blue pumps.
March 9, 20161 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker brought her usual sartorial charm to the red carpet at the Academy of the Arts Lifetime Achievement Awards, piling on the shine in a shimmery gunmetal ruched Lanvin dress, Eva Fehren jewelry, and metallic gold SJP booties, and then grounding it with a sleek satin-lapel Saint Laurent blazer and a forest green Mansur Gavriel clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM