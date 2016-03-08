Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 8, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez sizzled at The Perfect Match red carpet premiere in the iciest shade—a frosty blue body-hugging Cushnie et Ochs number (with cut-outs along each side), complete with jewelry by Vita Fede, Graziela Gems, and EFFY Jewelry, a metallic clutch, and silver embellished pumps.
-
March 8, 2016
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner joined in on the celebrations at the Editorialist spring/summer 2016 issue launch party, in which mom Kris was honored, in a look that can be best described as glam athleisure—a shimmery asymmetric black dress, complete with model off-duty extras, aka black leggings and Adidas Superstars.
-
March 8, 2016
3. Jaime King
Jaime King celebrated Beverly Center’s upcoming renovations in a red-hot Tory Burch jumpsuit that she styled with a black Wolford sweater underneath, Vita Fede earrings, a Celine bracelet, and black Roger Vivier pumps.
-
March 8, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo hit the Paris Fashion Week circuit in a street-style take on a utilitarian look, featuring a black turtleneck layered under an army green shirt and tucked into a pair of leather culottes. The finishing touch? Tortoiseshell frames and two-tone pumps.
-
March 8, 2016
5. Rita Ora
Rita Ora hit The Prince’s Trust Celebrate Success Awards in a pale blue knit dress that she elevated with a matching icy blue cape and metallic silver sandals.
March 8, 20161 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez sizzled at The Perfect Match red carpet premiere in the iciest shade—a frosty blue body-hugging Cushnie et Ochs number (with cut-outs along each side), complete with jewelry by Vita Fede, Graziela Gems, and EFFY Jewelry, a metallic clutch, and silver embellished pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM