Jessica Alba took her front-row seat at the Dior fall/winter 2016 show decked in head-to-toe Dior, featuring a ladylike black silk jacket layered over a white button-up (with an embellished collar) and Bordeaux culottes, complete with a selection of jewelry, a timepiece, a darling top-handle purse, and pointy-toe pumps. PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Jessica Alba attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 4, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images)