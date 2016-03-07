Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 7, 2016
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Nothing could eclipse Lupita Nyong’o’s glam look at the Eclipsed Opening Night after-party, in which she wore a plunging forest green lace ruffled Balmain gown, complete with gilded Fred Leighton chandelier earrings.
-
March 7, 2016
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson dialed up the romance for the Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere with a blush plunge-neck J. Mendel hand-pleated gown that she styled with drop earrings, a geometric Lee Savage box clutch, and a vampy lip.
-
March 7, 2016
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba took her front-row seat at the Dior fall/winter 2016 show decked in head-to-toe Dior, featuring a ladylike black silk jacket layered over a white button-up (with an embellished collar) and Bordeaux culottes, complete with a selection of jewelry, a timepiece, a darling top-handle purse, and pointy-toe pumps. PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Jessica Alba attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 4, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images)
-
March 7, 2016
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss was a white-hot vision at the L’Oreal party during Paris Fashion Week in a Jonathan Simkhai creation that boasted a high-neck collar, spliced cut-outs, sexy see-through panels, and bell sleeves. An embellished black clutch and classic black pumps completed her look.
-
March 7, 2016
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo toughened up for the Dior fall/winter 2016 show in a statement teal fur coat with touches of black leather and neon yellow accents. The finishing touch? An embellished chain-strap purse and black thigh-high boots.
March 7, 20161 of 5
Lupita Nyong'o
Nothing could eclipse Lupita Nyong’o’s glam look at the Eclipsed Opening Night after-party, in which she wore a plunging forest green lace ruffled Balmain gown, complete with gilded Fred Leighton chandelier earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM