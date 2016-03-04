Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 4, 2016
1. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid hit the town with her newly dyed brunette strands in layers of pink, giving the sweet shade a sexy spin with a corseted top, high-waist dusty rose pants, and a shimmery robe coat, complete with nude suede pumps.
-
March 4, 2016
2. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen sizzled at the launch of her cookbook Cravings in a sexy black lace Asillo dress that hugged her growing bump. A pair of diamond studs and black Kurt Geiger pumps completed her look.
-
March 4, 2016
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo, aka the reigning street style queen, was once again snapped in between #PFW shows in another chic look that featured a double-breasted oversize black blazer layered over a black turtleneck, inky skinnies, and fringed booties
-
March 4, 2016
4. Ciara
Ciara was a vision at the Lanvin fall/winter 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week in head-to-toe Lanvin: a structured cotton garbadine vest layered over a white shift, and styled with a python top-handle purse and matching python over-the-knee boots.
-
March 4, 2016
5. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes toughened up her flirty tiered printed dress and black bow-accented pumps with a cool burgundy moto jacket at the Target Pillowfort Launch Party.
