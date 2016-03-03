Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 3, 2016
1. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson turned up the heat at the Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere in a sexy white anemone jacquard Wes Gordon slip dress with a sheer black lace skirt, complete with Sophia Webster pumps.
March 3, 2016
2. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts embraced the sheer trend at the H&M fall/winter 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week, selecting a see-through pale top (that revealed a teal Fleur du Mal balconette bra underneath) that she tucked into a demure satin midi-length skirt. The finishing touches? EF Collection studs, a sapphire blue clutch, and patent black ankle-strap pumps.
March 3, 2016
3. Kate Mara
Kate Mara took her front-row seat at the H&M fall/winter 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week in a sleekest look ever, in which she tempered the sweetness of a pale pink pleated number with a sharp oversize double-breasted blazer. Embellished nude pumps rounded out her look.
March 3, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo was snapped en route to her next Paris Fashion Week show in another one of her on-point outfits—a scarlet red top with printed pants that she finished with a shearling vest, red frames, and black booties.
March 3, 2016
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez made an entrance at ABC Studioso in a statement crystal-and-sequin embellished Jenny Packham coat, complete with over-the-knee black boots, a ladylike top-handle bag, and a pretty fuchsia lip.
