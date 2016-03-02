Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 2, 2016
1. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel celebrated the opening of her new restaurant Au Fudge in the prettiest dress ever—she wore a strapless pale pink fit-and-flared Giambattista Valli Haute Couture midi dress embroidered with spring-ready blooms, accessorizing with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and pale yellow pumps.
-
March 2, 2016
2. Margot Robbie
Ever the sexpot, Margot Robbie was a knockout at the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot premiere in a plunging black Valentino halter jumpsuit, complete with a simple black satin clutch.
-
March 2, 2016
3. Tina Fey
Tina Fey worked her curves at the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot premiere in a scarlet red Dion Lee number with a sculpted bodice and a playful netted hem.
-
March 2, 2016
4. Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto got graphic at the premiere of Knight of Cups in a black-and-white printed Elie Saab cocktail dress that she styled with a darling white top-handle Tod’s bag and metallic sandals.
-
March 2, 2016
5. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld pulled together her white tee and striped cropped pants with a sharp double-breasted Sandro blazer and black boots.
March 2, 20161 of 5
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel celebrated the opening of her new restaurant Au Fudge in the prettiest dress ever—she wore a strapless pale pink fit-and-flared Giambattista Valli Haute Couture midi dress embroidered with spring-ready blooms, accessorizing with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and pale yellow pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM