Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 1, 2016
1. Chrissy Teigen
Just days after the Oscars, Chrissy Teigen was snapped out and about in another impeccable outfit, dressing her growing bump in a navy bodycon dress that she styled with a satin duster coat and dark ankle-strap sandals.
-
March 1, 2016
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez struck her signature pose on the set of Watch What Happens Live! in a sexy plunging metallic halterneck dress that she styled with a selection of jewelry and high-shine sandals.
-
March 1, 2016
3. Laura Carmichael
Laura Carmichael was impossibly chic at The Maids Gala Night after-party in a sleek, structured Altuzarra LBD with black pumps.
-
March 1, 2016
4. Olivia Culpo
For a dinner out in West Hollywood, Olivia Culpo gave her tan leather mini a fresh spin by styling it with a crisp white blazer draped over a white top. The finishing touch? An equally white tote-all and pumps.
-
March 1, 2016
5. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz landed in Paris in the fiercest jet-setting ensemble, which featured a cozy leopard-print coat layered over black separates and patent burgundy Chelsea boots.
