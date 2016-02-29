Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 29, 2016
1. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander had a Disney princess moment on the 2016 Oscars red carpet, but she switched into something a touch sexier for the after-party, selecting a slinky sequined Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. A diamond pendant delivered the right dose of brilliance.
2. Brie Larson
Brie Larson traded her cobalt blue Gucci creation for a softer look for Oscars after-party, in which she wore a salmon pink velvet off-shoulder Monse dress that she color-coordinated with her Roger Vivier sandals.
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence brought edge to her Oscars after-party look, swapping her black lace Dior Haute Couture gown for something refreshingly unexpected—a black custom Alexander Wang bustier with barbell piercing detail and a matching black column with an ultrahigh slit, complete with a mini Alexander Wang bucket bag, Anita Ko jewelry, and asymmetric metallic sandals.
4. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen won best maternity style at the Oscars after-party, too, thanks to an impossibly elegant off-the-shoulder black sequined Talbot Runhof gown.
5. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams went from one plunging gown to another, hitting the Oscars after-party in a deep-V beaded pale pink Naeem Khan design.
