Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 26, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to wear this rire-red stone-and-sequin embellished Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit to meet the American Idol XV finalists. With its plunging neckline and transparency, it might just be one of the sexiest bodysuits ever. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry, a metallic Amanda Wakeley clutch, and red pumps.
-
February 26, 2016
2. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde was a vision at the Unite4: Humanity Event in a beautiful long-sleeve white lace Elie Saab gown, complete with a metallic Monique Lhuillier box clutch and Vita Fede jewelry.
-
February 26, 2016
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence upped the glam for The Dinner for Equality with a sheer cut-out embellished Naeem Khan top that she styled with sleek black pants and black strappy Sophia Webster sandals.
-
February 26, 2016
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss was snapped out and about during Milan Fashion Week in a Mary Katrantzou dress that featured a black lace bodice, sweetheart neckline, and a floral-embroidered olive skirt. A gray clutch and nude pumps rounded out her look.
-
February 26, 2016
5. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth partied it up at the “I Love Coco” Chanel beautye vent in a powder blue-and-white printed Chanel knit dress, complete with metallic accessories.
