Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 25, 2016
1. Adele
Adele was absolutely radiant at the 2016 Brit Awards, swapping her usual line-up of black dresses in favor for a custom scarlet red ruffled Giambattista Valli creation.
-
February 25, 2016
2. Rihanna
Rihanna was pretty in pastels at the 2016 Brit Awards, gracing the red carpet in a lavender Giorgio Armani Prive crinoline lace gown with flounces and Swarovski crystal embroidery. The finishing touch? A swipe of lavender eye shadow and a diamond coiled bracelet.
-
February 25, 2016
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba gave pajama dressing a boost in sex appeal with a rose-printed Dolce & Gabbana sleepwear set that she styled with a black lace bustier and an embellished clutch.
-
February 25, 2016
4. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen embraced the geniusness that is Alessandro Michele and sat front row at the Gucci fall/winter 2016 show during Milan Fashion Week clad in head-to-toe Gucci, featuring a white lace embroidered sleeveless dress with a bow detail, a white wool coat, an embellished purse, and red leather platforms.
-
February 25, 2016
5. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams sizzled at a private dinner in celebration of Spotlight director Tom McCarthy in a navy David Koma dress with shoulder cut-outs and a ruffled accent. A selection of delicate rings and nude pumps rounded out her look.
