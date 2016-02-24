Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 24, 2016
1. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett took a fashion risk at the 2016 Costume Designers Guild Awards and it paid off, because she looked stunning. She selected a skin-tight custom black Atelier Versace chainmail gown that she accessorized with a brilliant diamond Tiffany & Co bib necklace.
February 24, 2016
2. Liv Tyler, February 2016
Expectant mom Liv Tyler glowed on the red carpet in her sleek off-the-shoulder cobalt blue Stella McCartney gown that hugged her growing bump.
February 24, 2016
3. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen aced pajama dressing on the red carpet by styling her cropped silk camisole top with silky ivory trousers and a structured sleeveless coat, all by Calvin Klein Collection, with patent black pumps.
February 24, 2016
4. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan smoldered at an intimate dinner for Les Bonbons and CVC Stones in a slinky, satiny champagne-hued Protagonist dress that she hardened with a black stone pendant and patent black accessories.
February 24, 2016
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts flirted with florals for the Smartwater Sparkling event honoring Jennifer Aniston in a pretty embroidered midi-length Suno dress with a flouncy hem, styling it with a pair of chunky black round-toe pumps.
