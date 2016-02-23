Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 23, 2016
1. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington made an entrance at the 2016 ABFF Awards in a brilliant cobalt blue gown that she simply styled with a gray clutch.
February 23, 2016
2. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley shimmered at the Erdem x Selfridges after-party at London Fashion Week in a gunmetal foil Erdem dress fresh from the fall/winter 2016 runway, complete with black boots.
February 23, 2016
3. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung embraced lace at the Erdem fall/winter 2016 show in a white Victorian-inspired lace Erdem number, tempering the prettiness of it all with a pair of patent black combat boots.
February 23, 2016
4. Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Morrison dialed up the drama for the Once Upon a Time season five premiere in a plunging black-and-white striped gownthat she unexpectedly styled with a graphic envelope clutch and black T-strap pumps.
February 23, 2016
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo aptly mixed prints for the Peter Pilotto fall/winter 2016 show (we wouldn’t expect anything less), styling her striped fluted midi skirt with a color-block graphic knit, a fur-collared denim jacket, and playful metallic two-tone pumps.
