February 22, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo crossed the pond and continued to hit the shows at London Fashion Week, stopping by the Burberry fall/winter 2016 show in a pretty printed navy Burberry dress with burgundy boots.
February 22, 2016
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley traded the runway for a front-row seat and stunned at the Burberry fall/winter 2016 show during London Fashion Week clad in head-to-toe Burberry, naturally—styling her sleek military-inspired coat with a pair of matching wide-leg pants, a crisp white blouse, and a buckled chain-link bag.
February 22, 2016
3. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was radiant at the WhatsOnStage Awards in a delicate blush-and-nude pleated Gucci design embroidered with a bird and poppy flower motifs on the bodice.
February 22, 2016
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss suited up for The London Fabulous Fund Fair in sharp floral-embroidered menswear spearates that she styled with a black top and clsassic black pumps.
February 22, 2016
5. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris got playful at the Marc Jacobs Beauty Dinner in London in an Americana-themed LWD by Marc Jacobs that she accessorized with a black box clutch and cornflower blue Chloe Gosselin pumps.
