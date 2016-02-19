Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 19, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner traded the runway for a front-row seat at the Calvin Klein Collection fall/winter 2016 show in a minimalist midriff-baring look, featuring a high-neck cream top and wide-leg pants with a saddle clutch and black pumps, all by Calvin Klein Collection.
-
February 19, 2016
2. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was clad in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren Collection for the brand’s fall/winter 2016 show during New York Fashion Week, opting for a black cut-out jersey midi dress, complete with a mini cross-body purse, a rose gold timepiece, and black brogues.
-
February 19, 2016
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid got leggy for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 boat cruise in a white ribbed knit crop top with a high-slit pencil skirt, complete with pale pumps.
-
February 19, 2016
4. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz bared her midriff at the Calvin Klein Collection fall/winter 2016 show during New York Fashion, taking her front-row seat in a black crop top and demure mustard midi-length skirt, with a black choker and black suede boots.
-
February 19, 2016
5. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka was quite patriotic at the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2016 show in a Marc Jacobs design, featuring a sequined sweater set and a tweed skirt embroidered in red, white, and blue. The finishing touch? Metallic silver platforms.
