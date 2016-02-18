Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 18, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez was all smiles for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a sparkly beaded sheer Blumarine number with contrast black lining—an accent that she carried over to her shoes with black patent Tamara Mellon strappy sandals.
-
February 18, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger glittered at the Repossi dinner party in an emerald sequined Sally LaPointe racerback dress with black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
February 18, 2016
3. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde embraced sheer in the most elegant way possible—she graced the red carpet at the Race screening in a rose-embroidered see-through Dolce & Gabbana pleated gown with a black clutch.
-
February 18, 2016
4. Gigi Hadid
Another day, another sexy Gigi Hadid ensemble. The model stopped by the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 BBQ Party in a nude mosaic lace Herve Leger by Max Azria dress complete with tan suede thigh-high boots.
-
February 18, 2016
5. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn took her front row seat at the Michael Kors fall/winter 2016 show in an angelic delicate tie-neck pleated Michael Kors Collection number with nude pumps.
