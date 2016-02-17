Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 17, 2016
1. LOTD - Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid traded the runway for the red carpet and caused quite a commotion at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Event in what might be the sexiest jumpsuit ever—a black bead-embroidered sheer Julien Macdonald one-piece that she styled with black Kurt Geiger pumps.
February 17, 2016
2. Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge sizzled at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Event in a red-hot crystal-embroidered Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture design with peek-a-boo cut-outs and a sexy central slit, which matched her shoes—a pair of bejeweled red satin sandals.
February 17, 2016
3. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst took her front row seat at the Rodarte fall/winter 2016 show during New York Fashion Week in a pretty beaded sheer Rodarte LBD with bow-accented Olgana pumps.
February 17, 2016
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth continued to make her New York Fashion Week rounds and stopped by Tory Burch’s fall/winter 2016 show in a navy lace button-up and a lace color-block skirt, both by Tory Burch, complete with black opaque tights and suede boots.
February 17, 2016
5. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel was snapped leaving her restaurant Au Fudge in a pretty white cotton broderie cold-shoulder dress, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, adding pops of color with a bejeweled clutch and printed pumps.
