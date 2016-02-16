Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 16, 2016
1. Chrissy Teigen
Further proof that Chrissy Teigen has the best maternity style—before she hit the Grammys red carpet, she partied it up at the 2016 Pre-Grammys Gala in a deep teal sexy, skin-tight gown that hugged her growing bump.
-
February 16, 2016
2. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron was radiant at the Cinema for Peace Gala in a plunging black silk cadi Dior gown that she styled with a simple black clutch.
-
February 16, 2016
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore made quite a statement at the Maggie’s Plan premiere during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in a playful pair of black sequined pants that she styled with a simple black top, open-toe pumps, and an embellished clutch.
-
February 16, 2016
4. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara fused sweet with sophistication at the 31st Santa Barbara International Film Festival, selecting a collared white lace Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci design, complete with black ankle-strap sandals, for the occasion.
-
February 16, 2016
5. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes hit the New York Fashion Week circuit to lend her support to designer Zac Posen. She sat front row at his fall/winter 2016 show in a pretty pale blue pleated Zac Posen dress lined with high-shine sequins.
