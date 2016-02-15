Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 15, 2016
1. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst crushed the red carpet at the Midnight Special premiere during Berlinale International Film Festival in an exquisite black gown that featured a square neckline, beadwork all over, and a flouncy sheer hem, complete with black Roger Vivier pumps.
February 15, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger hit the New York Fashion Week circuit starting with a front row seat at the Jason Wu show in a pretty sky blue pleated Jason Wu number with printed T-strap pumps.
February 15, 2016
3. Jaime King
Jaime King joined Diane Kruger in the front row at the Jason Wu fall/winter 2016 show in a gray patchwork checked Jason Wu midi-length design that she styled with black pointy-toe booties.
