-
February 12, 2016
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney defined Hollywood glamour at the Hail, Caesar! premiere in a stunning black sequined vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown featuring a sheer tulle overlay. A set of chandelier earrings and a simple black clutch rounded out her look.
-
February 12, 2016
2. Lupita Nyong'o
At the Eclipsed photocall, Lupita Nyong’o gave her black leather skirt a sophisticated spin with a sweet floral-print blouse and darling blue ballet flats.
-
February 12, 2016
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo embraced the ‘70s at her Nordstrom #NYFW dinner in a sheer burgundy dress that she styled with a matching skinny scarf, a black fur vest, a chain-link purse that she carried in her clutch, and mahogany leather boots.
-
February 12, 2016
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss joined the Kardashian-West-Jenner clan at Kanye West’s #YeesySeason3 show in a white midriff-baring crop top and sweeping flared pants, both by Rosie Assoulin.
-
February 12, 2016
5. Zendaya
Zendaya gave her slinky black lace-trimmed slip dress a cool-girl edge by topping it with a leather jacket, an Alex Woo necklace, and black thigh-high suede boots.
