Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 11, 2016
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba went glam rock for the Saint Laurent show in a liquid metallic gold Saint Lauren slip dress that she toughened up with a black moto jacket, a chain-link purse, and strappy platforms.
-
February 11, 2016
2. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes wowed at the Touched With Fire premiere in a dark slinky Zac Posen number with ruching at the bodice and a sexy asymmetric back.
-
February 11, 2016
3. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger stunned at the 2015 amfAR New York Gala in a pale blue Prada creation lined with black feather accents. An embellished clutch and Harry Winston diamonds completed her look.
-
February 11, 2016
4. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts spent her birthday in the most stylish way possible—at the Saint Laurent show in Los Angeles. Outfitted in top-to-toe Saint Laurent, Roberts smoldered in an embellished tie-neck blouse and a black leather mini, with a black YSL clutch and black pumps.
-
February 11, 2016
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley traded the runway for the red carpet at the Saint Laurent fashion show, opting to sparkle in a sequined black blazer that she draped over a sequined top and black leather mini. The finishing touch? Metallic silver accessories.
February 11, 20161 of 5
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba went glam rock for the Saint Laurent show in a liquid metallic gold Saint Lauren slip dress that she toughened up with a black moto jacket, a chain-link purse, and strappy platforms.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM