Look of the Day
-
February 10, 2016
1. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston joined her hubby Justin Theroux on the red carpet at the Zoolander 2 premiere in a burgundy Galvan corseted gown that fit her like a glove. Sidney Garber jewelry, a black clutch, and metallic Giusppe Zanotti sandals completed her look.
-
February 10, 2016
2. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid stomped down the runway-slash-world premiere of Zoolander 2 in a one-shoulder Marc Jacobs gown embroidered with sequins in red, white, and blue.
-
February 10, 2016
3. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson reached for the gold at the London premiere of How to Be Single in a high-shine gilded Marc Jacobs gown with ruffled detail at the straps. She accessorized with a glittery Anya Hindmarch clutch and metallic platforms.
-
February 10, 2016
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner was pretty in pink at the Zoolander 2 premiere in a flirty fit-and-flared satin number washed in rose quartz, with strappy white pumps.
-
February 10, 2016
5. Olivia Wilde
For an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Olivia Wilde selected a pretty red-embroidered tie-neck blouse and navy wide-leg pants, with black Casadei pumps.
