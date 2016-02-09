Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 9, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of her new clothing line Kendall + Kylie in one of her own designs—a gray ruched T-shirt dress with killer nude knee-high lace-up heels.
February 9, 2016
2. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams was a darling at the 88th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in a pretty pink Prada number embroidered with transparent paillettes, trimmed with pink crystal stone embellishments, and affixed with a sweet red satin bow. For shoes, she went with a pair of nude satin Louboutins.
February 9, 2016
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence suited up for the 88th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in sleek black Stella McCartney separates that revealed a black bustier underneath. A delicate EF Collection diamond lariat necklace and Sydney Evan earrings served as the finishing touch.
February 9, 2016
4. Lady Gaga
It’s never too early for a floor-length gown for Lady Gaga, who struck a pose at the 88th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in a custom nude slinky Christian Siriano creation with drop earrings.
February 9, 2016
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham delivered another one of her on-point outfits, stepping out in NYC modeling separates of her own design—a cheery orange ribbed turtleneck with a printed pleated skirt (accented with the same bright shade) and black midi boots.
