Look of the Day
February 8, 2016
1. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington hit a glam note for the 47th NAACP Image Awards in a sleek embroidered Victoria Beckham gown with a sexy plunging square neckline and contrasting panels, further upping the bling with Neil Lane diamonds and a metallic Jimmy Choo box clutch.
February 8, 2016
2. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander mastered a tonal color palette for the 31st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a standout shade—magenta. She styled her satin cami crop top with a pair of wide-leg culottes and satin Stuart Weitzman sandals.
February 8, 2016
3. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams worked her curves at the 31st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. She looked stunning in a graphic Jonathan Simkhai LWD with a fluted hem that she accented with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and Graziela Gems and Nigaam rings. Her shoe of choice? Beige pleated Louboutins.
February 8, 2016
4. Julianne Moore
Julianne More was positively regal at the Goldene Kamera 2016 in a black one-sleeved caped Valentino Haute Couture creation.
February 8, 2016
5. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks was red-hot at the 31st Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a plunging floral-embroidered, macramé lace Elie Saab gown that she styled with a red clutch, Jane Taylor studs, and a Meira T ring.
