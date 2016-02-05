Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 5, 2016
1. Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz upped the glam for the Zoolander 2 premiere—she was outfitted in a custom gold chainmail Atelier Versace gown that she styled with matching Versace clutch and sandals, and Chopard diamonds.
-
February 5, 2016
2. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson took the minimalist approach for an appearance at the AOL Build Speaker Series for How to Be Single in a sleek white off-shoulder crop top and a pair of slouchy black high-waist trousers, complete with a Jennifer Fischer cuff and black sandals.
-
February 5, 2016
3. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn struck a pose at the Zoolander 2 premiere in a pearl-and-silver iridescent silk organza Ralph & Russo bustier dress with geometric embellishment and petal applique. As for shoes, she stepped into a pair of gunmetal satin Ralph & Russo pumps.
-
February 5, 2016
4. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan went with a rustic-chic aesthetic for the aTVFest 2016 in a plunging ‘70s-inspired patchworked number with mahogany brown boots.
-
February 5, 2016
5. Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams brought her youthful charm to the InStyle EE Rising Star Pre-BAFTA Party in a pretty blue floral Preen by Thornton Bregazzi design that she artfully accessorized with a striped python clutch and bright yellow sandals.
February 5, 20161 of 5
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz upped the glam for the Zoolander 2 premiere—she was outfitted in a custom gold chainmail Atelier Versace gown that she styled with matching Versace clutch and sandals, and Chopard diamonds.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM