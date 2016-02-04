Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 4, 2016
1. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson was quite heavenly at the New York City premiere of How to Be Single in a whimsical peach Saint Laurent embroidered with silver beaded stars.
February 4, 2016
2. Alison Brie
Alison Brie struck a pose at the How to Be Single premiere in a strapless black satin Monse shirtdress that she styled with Meira T diamonds and black ankle-stra pumps.
February 4, 2016
3. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria got into the spirit at the Valentine’s Day with Godiva event in a red-hot deep-V fitted Victoria Beckham dress with patent red pumps.
February 4, 2016
4. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike was a darling at The Master Builder after-party in a peter pan-collared velvet LBD with cute Mary Jane pumps.
February 4, 2016
5. Hilary Duff
At the Albright Fashion Library LA launch, Hilary Duff gave her pale pink strands a chance to shine—she opted for a simple black-and-white color palette, accessorizing her strapless ruffled white dress with a black box clutch and pumps.
