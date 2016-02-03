Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 3, 2016
1. Kate Mara
Kate Mara made the case for sheer at the VES Awards in an embroidered tulle skirt layered underneath a celadon silk skirt that she elegantly styled with an embroidered black wool jacket, all by Dior Haute Couture, complete with a pearl pink Dior clutch and black Dior pumps.
February 3, 2016
2. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris hit the Louis XIII ‘100 Years’ Preview Party in a nautical-inspired ensemble, featuring a sheer-sleeved white blouse tucked into a pair of high-waist buttoned trousers by Burberry, with suede booties.
February 3, 2016
3. Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz sizzled at the Berlin screening of Zoolander 2 in a sexy green Balmain mini with cargo-inspired pockets and a lace-up neckline. Chopard diamonds and metallic strappy Roger Vivier sandals completed her look.
February 3, 2016
4. Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig was rainbow-bright at the Berlin screening of Zoolander 2 in a multicolored Swarovski-encrusted Rosie Assoulin gown that she styled with long earrings and glittery Louboutin pumps.
February 3, 2016
5. Abbey Lee
Kenzo debuted "Snowbird," an original short written and directed by Sean Baker that features the Kenzo spring 2016 collection. The star of the new film and of the night? Model Abbey Lee, who stunned in a long black Kenzo design featuring an asymmetric overlay and a red-and-white trim.
