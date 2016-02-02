Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 2, 2016
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney and hubby George made a date night out of the Hail! Caesar premiere, and she went all in for the occasion, selecting a red floral-embroidered fit-and-flared Giambattista Haute Couture number that showed off her enviably long legs. Rose gold Lorraine Schwartz earrings and metallic extras served as the finishing touch.
-
February 2, 2016
2. Lily James
Lily James was absolutely radiant at the UK premiere of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in an off-shoulder striped bralet and matching ground-grazing skirt by Erdem, with black Aquazzura pumps.
-
February 2, 2016
3. Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse embraced the sheer trend at the Pride and Prejudice and Zombies premiere in a sexy-sweet floral-embroidered Reem Acra illusion gown with cut-outs and a gold trim.
-
February 2, 2016
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss was a bombshell at the Zoolander 2 premiere in a cutaway black gown that fit her like a glove. A thigh-high slit revealed her supermodel stems and delicate T-strap sandals.
-
February 2, 2016
5. Bella Heathcote
Bella Heathcote shimmered at the Pride and Prejudice and Zombies premiere in a black belted Lanvin gown treated to strips of oversize sequins in blue, gold, and silver. She accessorized with an embellished clutch and black Casadei booties.
