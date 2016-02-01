Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 1, 2016
1. Sarah Hyland
The night prior to the 2016 SAG Awards, Sarah Hyland stunned at a pre-SAG party in an exquisitely embellished crop top with pleated black culottes, with black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
February 1, 2016
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez braved the cold at Sundance, bundling up in a cozy embroidered Tory Burch sweater that she styled with black skinnies, a black leather coat, a skinny scarf tied around her neck and black booties.
February 1, 2016
3. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz toughened up for the pre-SAG party in a chain-strapped ribbed Alexander Wang LBD that she styled with long chain-link earrings (also by Alexander Wang) and black ankle-strap pumps.
February 1, 2016
4. Lily James
Lily James elevated a simple beige top with a pretty ankle-grazing lace skirt and metallic gold pumps.
February 1, 2016
5. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara stepped onto the red carpet at the 5th AACTA International Awards in another one of her alluring looks—a strappy black ruffled number that fused sexy and sweet. Her shoe of choice? Patent black ankle-strap sandals.
