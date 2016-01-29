Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 29, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner
As the new face of Mango, Kendall Jenner was the guest of honor at the brand’s Tribal Spirit party, and she wore a black shell top and a fringed skirt, both by Mango (that together, rings in under $100), with black lace-up sandals for the occasion.
-
January 29, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger found the prettiest little white dress for the Sidaction Gala Dinner—a ruffled floral-embroidered Giambattista Valli Haute Couture trapeze design, complete with a gunmetal minaudiere and strappy black sandals.
-
January 29, 2016
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was honored as the 2016 Hasting Pudding Woman of the Year in a ruffled black lace top tucked into a black leather snap-front Sea mini that she styled with Jennifer Meyer jewelry, black tights, and black suede booties.
-
January 29, 2016
4. Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie graced the 2016 G’Day Los Angeles Gala in a cream Alberta Ferretti gown that she topped with a shaggy fur coat and a statement gold pendant.
-
January 29, 2016
5. Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse took a break from the runway and attended the Sidaction Gala Dinner during Paris Couture Fashion Week clad in head-to-toe Dior, including her ladylike LBD, her gray top-handle mini purse, and metallic silver pumps.
