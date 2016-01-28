Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2016
1. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway debuted her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet, stepping out to host the LA Art Show in a graphic, embellished Marc Jacobs shift dress that she styled with a black box clutch, John Hardy jewelry, and chunky black platforms.
-
January 28, 2016
2. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman fused whimsy and romance at the New York premiere of Jane Got a Gun in a floral-embroidered Valentino creation with a black clutch.
-
January 28, 2016
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo dined out during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in the chicest ensemble—she wore a sweet mauve gown that she accessorized with a stack of bracelets, an emerald croc purse, and two-tone sandals.
-
January 28, 2016
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba struck a pose at the Who What Wear x Target launch party in designs from the collab, which included a striped tee, a bold floral pencil skirt, and a moto jacket. The finishing touches? A black clutch and metallic silver Brian Atwood pumps.
-
January 28, 2016
5. Lily James
Lily James paid a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in pretty white lace Galvan separates, complete with bronze Jimmy Choo pumps.
January 28, 20161 of 5
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway debuted her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet, stepping out to host the LA Art Show in a graphic, embellished Marc Jacobs shift dress that she styled with a black box clutch, John Hardy jewelry, and chunky black platforms.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM