Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 27, 2016
1. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for the Australian premiere of Zoolander 2, selecting a black double-slit Bec & Bridge gown with a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs, complete with a diamond necklace and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for the occasion.
-
January 27, 2016
2. Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones wowed at the world premiere of Dad’s Army in a teal sleeveless deep-V high-slit Elie Saab gown that she styled with a serpentine coiled bracelet and metallic sandals.
-
January 27, 2016
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo continued to make the Couture Fashion Week rounds, with her next stop at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show. She selected a black cowl-neck Iris von Arnim knit half-tucked into a pair of nautical-inspired wide-leg pants with a bright yellow streak along the leg. An olive fur stole and a matching mini top-handle purse completed her look.
-
January 27, 2016
4. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman was a lady in red at the A Tale of Love and Darkness screening at the New York Jewish Film Festival in a fiery scalloped Dior coat dress that was styled with a black wool Dior top layered underneath, tights, Dior jewelry, and Dior midi boots.
-
January 27, 2016
5. Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko took her front row seat at the Armani Prive spring 2016 show clad in crisp white Giorgio Armani layers, featuring a collared shirt and cropped pants topped with a sleek coat, a black clutch, and two-tone brogues.
January 27, 20161 of 5
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for the Australian premiere of Zoolander 2, selecting a black double-slit Bec & Bridge gown with a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs, complete with a diamond necklace and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for the occasion.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM