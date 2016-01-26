Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 26, 2016
1. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen dressed up her bump for a night out with hubby John Legend in a black slinky cut-out Kaufmanfranco gown with black Stuart Weitzman sandals and a Rauwolf clutch.
-
January 26, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger took her front row seat at the Chanel Haute Couture spring 2016 show in a tweed Chanel long-sleeve shift that she styled with a peacoat draped over her shoulders, racy black lace tights, and chunky platforms.
-
January 26, 2016
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was quite a lady at the Chanel Haute Couture show in a sophisticated tweed Chanel skirt set featuring a high collar and pleats. A black timepiece, a black Chanel clutch, and velvet black pumps rounded out her look.
-
January 26, 2016
4. Rita Ora
Rita Ora was nearly nude at the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture show in a gilded see-through lace number that she styled with a cute spherical clutch and champagne satin pumps.
-
January 26, 2016
5. Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman shimmered at the Ralph & Russo and Chopard-hosted dinner during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in a metallic pleated number that she accessorized with strands of Chopard diamonds, a siren-red clutch, and black sandals.
January 26, 20161 of 5
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen dressed up her bump for a night out with hubby John Legend in a black slinky cut-out Kaufmanfranco gown with black Stuart Weitzman sandals and a Rauwolf clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM