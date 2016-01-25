Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 25, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo took a laidback approach for her first Couture Fashion Week show of the season, taking her front row seat at Schiaparelli in mixed-print separates that she topped with a black fur vest, embellished frames, a burgundy croc purse, and platform Sol Sana wedges.
January 25, 2016
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth brought the shine to the Schiaparelli couture show in a sequined vest layered over a sheer white ruffled blouse and pale brocade pants, all by Schiaparelli. The finishing touch? Roger Vivier pumps.
January 25, 2016
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow braved the cold at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup opening night in a gray off-the-shoulder cashmere gown that she topped with a white wool coat, both by Michael Kors Collection.
January 25, 2016
4. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman defined elegance at the Jane Got a Gun premiere in an alluring black silk lace Dior gown that she styled with Cartier diamond earrings and a black clutch.
January 25, 2016
5. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington struck a fierce pose at the premiere of HBO’s Confirmation at Sundance in a black leather crop shell top, a white high-slit asymmetric skirt, and black suede Stuart Weitzman thigh-highs.
